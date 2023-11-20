Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan labels Karan Johar 'ghar tode'; Siddharth Malhotra laughs awkwardly

    Karan Johar teases upcoming "Koffee With Karan" episode featuring Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Varun playfully calls Karan a "home wrecker."

    Koffee with Karan 8: "Varun Dhawan labels Karan Johar 'ghar tode'; Siddharth Malhotra laughs awkwardly
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Karan Johar recently unveiled the forthcoming guests for the eighth season of "Koffee With Karan," none other than his cherished protégés, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The acclaimed filmmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share the trailer, where Varun humorously implores Karan to steer clear of creating controversies that might have repercussions on his marital bliss. It's worth noting that Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, in 2021, with Karan being one of the esteemed guests at their intimate wedding ceremony.

    In the promotional clip, Karan playfully introduces Sidharth and Varun as 'nothing but Kens without their Barbies. “They are ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch tonight, these boys are nothing but Kens without their Barbies,” he said, alluding to Natasha and Kiara Advani. 

    The trailer then transitions to Varun, good-naturedly urging Karan, “Just make sure our relationships stay intact.” In a light-hearted tone, Varun even jestingly labels Karan as 'Ghar Tode' (home wrecker). This comment follows a trend where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh found themselves amidst controversy after openly discussing their relationship in previous episodes.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 

    What was Deepika Padukone's and Ranveer Singh's controversy?

    In the inaugural episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, featuring the dynamic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, there was a segment in which they recounted their love story. In the midst of this segment, Deepika shared with Karan, "I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said ‘I just don’t want to be attached, don’t want to be committed’. And I had fun! And then he came along, so I didn’t commit, until he proposed to me. There was no ‘commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

    This specific excerpt gained widespread attention, becoming viral as it was extracted from its original context. Netizens expressed discontent, with many expressing their anger over the revelation that Deepika was initially in an open relationship despite being committed to a loyal partner like Ranveer.

    Koffee with Karan's new episodes release on Disney plus Hotstar every Thursday.

    National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

