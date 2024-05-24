KK's last song to feature in Divya Khosla, Anil Kapoor's upcoming film 'Savi'; Read on

KK's final song will feature in 'Savi,' starring Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla, releasing on May 31. Nearly two years after his sudden passing, fans get a chance to hear the legendary singer one last time. Producer Mukesh Bhatt revealed that KK recorded the song just a week before his death

KK’s Last Song Set For Release

Producer Mukesh Bhatt revealed this touching news at the trailer launch of 'Savi,' sharing that KK recorded the song just a week before his passing. Bhatt expressed his admiration for KK, mentioning their long-standing friendship and the many hit songs they created together. He highlighted that this film will feature KK's last recorded song, which adds a significant emotional layer to its release.

KK, whose full name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died on May 31, 2022, after a suspected cardiac arrest following a performance at Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, shocking fans, friends, and family alike. KK is remembered for his iconic tracks such as 'Yaaron,' 'Pal,' 'Tadap Tadap,' 'Beete Lamhein,' 'Aankhon Mein Teri,' and 'It’s The Time To Disco.'

More About Anil Kapoor And Divya Khossla’s Savi

'Savi,' directed by Abhinay Deo, stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane. The film’s plot centers on a housewife who strives to save her wrongfully imprisoned husband, with Anil Kapoor's character coming to her aid. The trailer has intrigued fans with Kapoor’s varying appearances, heightening anticipation for the film’s release.

