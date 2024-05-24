Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    KK's last song to feature in Divya Khosla, Anil Kapoor's upcoming film 'Savi'; Read on

    KK's final song will feature in 'Savi,' starring Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla, releasing on May 31. Nearly two years after his sudden passing, fans get a chance to hear the legendary singer one last time. Producer Mukesh Bhatt revealed that KK recorded the song just a week before his death

    First Published May 24, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    KK's final song will be featured in the upcoming film 'Savi,' starring Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla, which is set to be released on May 31. The legendary singer, who passed away nearly two years ago, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many fans. His unexpected death left a void in the music industry, but his final song will give fans one more opportunity to hear his soulful voice.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

    KK’s Last Song Set For Release

    Producer Mukesh Bhatt revealed this touching news at the trailer launch of 'Savi,' sharing that KK recorded the song just a week before his passing. Bhatt expressed his admiration for KK, mentioning their long-standing friendship and the many hit songs they created together. He highlighted that this film will feature KK's last recorded song, which adds a significant emotional layer to its release.

    KK, whose full name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died on May 31, 2022, after a suspected cardiac arrest following a performance at Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, shocking fans, friends, and family alike. KK is remembered for his iconic tracks such as 'Yaaron,' 'Pal,' 'Tadap Tadap,' 'Beete Lamhein,' 'Aankhon Mein Teri,' and 'It’s The Time To Disco.'

    ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda meets PM Modi and Amit Shah in Mumbai; shares pictures

    More About Anil Kapoor And Divya Khossla’s Savi

    'Savi,' directed by Abhinay Deo, stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane. The film’s plot centers on a housewife who strives to save her wrongfully imprisoned husband, with Anil Kapoor's character coming to her aid. The trailer has intrigued fans with Kapoor’s varying appearances, heightening anticipation for the film’s release.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
