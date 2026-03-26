Ek Din continues to build buzz with its new song Khwaab Dekhoon, showcasing the tender romance between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, with soulful music adding charm to their evolving love story.

After creating a strong buzz with its trailer and title track, Ek Din continues to build excitement with the release of its latest song, Khwaab Dekhoon. The romantic number offers a deeper glimpse into the evolving relationship between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, adding warmth and charm to the film’s narrative.

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Set against picturesque locations, the song beautifully captures the early stages of love. Junaid’s character appears reserved and gentle, while Sai Pallavi brings a lively and free-spirited energy to the screen. Their contrasting personalities blend seamlessly, creating moments that feel intimate, real, and emotionally engaging. The visuals, combined with soft storytelling, make the track a soothing watch for audiences who enjoy heartfelt romance.

Musically, Khwaab Dekhoon stands out for its soulful composition by Ram Sampath. The lyrics, penned by Irshad Kamil, perfectly express the innocence and excitement of falling in love. Arijit Singh, along with Tarannum Malik Jain, lends his signature emotional depth to the track, making it both memorable and touching. His voice elevates the song, ensuring it lingers long after it ends.

What makes Ek Din even more special is the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, a duo known for delivering iconic romantic films. Their collaboration has already sparked nostalgia and curiosity among fans.

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in lead roles. With its refreshing take on romance and soulful music, the film is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.