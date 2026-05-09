Shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to begin. Rohit Shetty returns as host for a season featuring new and ex-contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Orry, and more, who gathered for the launch.

The shooting for the 15th season of reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is all set to begin. Before the contestants move abroad to participate in the show, on Saturday, a few of them came together for the official launch of the new season in Mumbai.

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This time, the lineup of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show includes some ex-contestants, with the addition of new ones.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Confirmed Contestants List

Here's the confirmed contestants list:

1. Rubina Dilaik Rubina Dilaik is a famous television personality. Winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina is now eyeing the title of the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Notably, she had earlier participated in the 12th season of the stunt-based reality show.

2. Karan Wahi Karan Wahi is back to participate in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was part of the most entertaining seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

3. Rithvik Dhanjani Karan Wahi's best friend and former contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rithvik Dhanjani, will be seen facing new challenges on the upcoming edition of the popular reality show.

4. Avika Gor Actress Avika Gor, best known for her acting stint in Colors' iconic show 'Balika Vadhu', has been roped in for the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. She had earlier participated in the 9th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

5. Jasmin Bhasin It will be interesting to see how Jasmin performs in the new season of Khatron. She had already experienced the game of Khatron with season 9, and later returned for Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India in 2020.

6. Gaurav Khanna After securing back-to-back wins in 'Celebrity MasterChef India' and 'Bigg Boss 19', all eyes are now on whether Gaurav Khanna can extend his winning streak in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

7. Farrhana Bhatt Farrhana was last seen as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19 (2025). The news of her joining Khatron has left her fans extremely excited.

8. Harsh Gujral It remains to be seen how Harsh Gujral will perform in the stunt-based challenges, but one thing is certain that his presence will bring plenty of entertainment. Viewers can expect a generous dose of humour and witty one-liners from the comedian throughout the show.

9. Orry Social media sensation Orry has also joined the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

10. Ruhaanika Dhawan Ruhaanika. who rose to fame as a child actor in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is gearing up for her TV comeback with Khatron Ke Khiladi.

11. Vishal Aditya Singh Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh will also be seen in the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He had earlier participated in Season 11 and secured the second runner-up position.

12. Avinash Mishra Avinash Mishra, best known for participating in Bigg Boss 18, also attended the launch of 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

13. Shagun Sharma Television actress Shagun Sharma, who won widespread appreciation for her role as Pari in the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has been finalised as a contestant for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. (ANI)