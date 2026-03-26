Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman) are officially exiting 'Grey's Anatomy' in the Season 22 finale. The long-time cast members confirmed their departure on Instagram after being on the show for over a decade.

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver to Exit 'Grey's Anatomy'

In a major shake-up for one of television's longest-running dramas, 'Grey's Anatomy' will bid farewell to two of its most enduring characters as Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver exit the series in its Season 22 finale, set to air on May 7. McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, and Raver, known for her role as Dr. Teddy Altman, have been integral to the show's narrative for over a decade. Their characters' relationship has been a central emotional arc, culminating in marriage in Season 18 after years of separation and reconciliation. McKidd joined the show in Season 5, while Raver was introduced in Season 6 before becoming a series regular in 2010. Though she briefly exited after Season 8, Raver returned in later seasons, cementing Teddy's place in the Grey Sloan Memorial universe.

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Actors Confirm Departures on Social Media

Kevin McKidd took to his Instagram account to share the news in an emotional farewell note. "18 seasons. 18 years. That's a fair stretch of a man's life," he wrote, adding, I came over just hoping to get a shot... and somehow found a home. A family. A place that's shaped me more than I probably realise yet," in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin McKidd (@therealkmckidd) Kim Raver also confirmed her exit from the show on her Instagram handle. "Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart," she wrote in a note, adding, "Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Raver (@kimraver)

A 'Bittersweet and Joyful' Farewell

Production on Season 22 has already wrapped, with four episodes still to air. Series creator Shonda Rhimes described the exit as "bittersweet and joyful," hinting at a possible happy ending for the couple despite their recent on-screen divorce storyline. "It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves," she said in a statement posted on Instagram Story.

Contributions Behind the Camera

As per Variety, both stars have contributed behind the camera as well. McKidd has directed 48 episodes since 2011, including the upcoming finale, while Raver began directing in Season 19 under the mentorship of executive producer Debbie Allen. (ANI)