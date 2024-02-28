Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on

    Tensions ease as Kerala's FEOUK lifts ban on Malayalam film releases after dialogue with theatre owners. Disagreements remain over release schedules and projector upgrades. Cinema halls continue to draw crowds with recent releases

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

    The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEOUK) has decided to backtrack on its previous decision to ban the release of Malayalam films in theatres. This comes after a period of heated debate between theatre owners and film producers in the region.

    The initial disagreement stemmed from various issues, including a demand from theatre owners for a mandatory 42-day delay between theatrical releases and their availability on OTT platforms. FEOUK strongly advocated for this requirement, citing concerns about declining revenues and the importance of maintaining the cinema experience. Additionally, theatre owners expressed concerns about the skyrocketing prices of projectors, making it difficult for them to comply with producers demands for upgrades.

    However, following discussions, Dileep, the chairman of FEOUK, announced a decision to resolve the conflicts through dialogue. He emphasized the need for cooperation between all parties to address concerns and ensure the sustainability of the Malayalam film industry.

    Despite FEOUK's decision to lift the ban, tensions persist between theatre owners and the producers' association. The producers argue that it is their right to determine the release schedule of their films based on quality and audience preferences. They also highlight the superior quality offered by OTT platforms, which they believe should not be restricted.

    In response, the producers association has expressed reluctance to engage further in discussions with FEOUK, labeling the ban on film releases as irresponsible. They stress the importance of theatre owners investing in high-quality projectors to enhance the viewing experience.

    Meanwhile,even during the clash,cinema halls remain packed with viewers eager to experience recent releases such as 'Premalu' directed by Gireesh AD, the Mammootty-starrer 'Bramayugam,' and the thrilling 'Manjummel Boys.'

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 7:32 PM IST
