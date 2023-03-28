Kerala bids adieu to 'Comedy King' Innocent; Laid to rest with full state honours (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thousands came to pay homage to Innocent, and the last rites were performed with complete state honours. 

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Thrissur: The state and the entertainment industry bid adieu to the beloved veteran actor Innocent on Tuesday in Thrissur. The funeral of the former Lok Sabha MP began around 10 am at St Thomas Syro Malabar Cathedral in Irinjalakuda.

    Thousands came to pay homage to Innocent, and the last rites were performed with complete state honours. Several celebrities from the world of cinema, politics and culture also attended the funeral.

    Also Read: Innocent, the comedian who made generations of Malayalis laugh

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, Dileep, Kavya, directors, including Sathyan Anthikad, Kamal and Lal, and other eminent people from the film and political field came to pay their respects to Innocent one last time. 

    Regarded as one of the greatest comedians in Malayalam cinema, Innocent had been undergoing treatment at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi for the last two weeks. He breathed his last on Sunday, aged 75. 

    Innocent, who acted in about 750 films, came to the silver screen in 1972. He served as the Chalakudy MP and, for a long time, was the president of the film actors' organization Amma. In the May 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was elected as the representative of the Chalakudy constituency with the support of the Left Democratic Front. However, he lost the re-election bid in 2019.

    The cause of death has been revealed as respiratory disease and heart attack. The medical expert team stated that many of his organs were not functional. His mortal remains were kept for public tributes at the Kochi Indoor Stadium on Monday, and later, it was taken to Irinjalakuda Town Hall, Thrissur. 

    Innocent is survived by his wife, Alice and two children. Innocent had previously beat cancer when diagnosed in 2012.

    Innocent, a former Malayalam MP, appeared in several Malayalam films, including Ramji Rao Speaking, adapted in Hindi as Hera Pheri. His other well-known works included Akkare Ninnoru Maran, Ramji Rao Speaking, Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal and Mazhavil Kavadi, Thoovalsparsham, Gajakesariyogam, Dr Pasupathy, No.20 Madras Mail, Kottayam Kunjachan, Kilukkam, Sandesham, Keli, Adhwaytham, Kabooliwala, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam, Nadodikkattu, Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu, Vadakkunokkiyantram, Vietnam Colony and Devaasuram.

    The legendary actor has received numerous awards for outstanding performances in films such as Ravanaprabhu, Vesham, Ormakkayi, Vida Parayum Munpe, and Patham Nilayile Theevandi, among others.

    Also Read: Innocent passes away: 6 facts you should know about this doyen of Malayalam film industry

