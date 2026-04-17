Ashwani said her monthly compensation varies. Customer membership fees don't go totally to authors since platforms like Meta take their share before distributing the rest. She challenges her claim of ₹1 crore in monthly income.

Kerala-based digital creator Ashwani A, also known on Instagram as Purple Halcyon, has responded to several claims circulating online about her earnings and subscription-based content, following recent discussions about her profile and the sudden disappearance of her account.

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According to Asianet News, in an interview with BiggBoss Grandma, Ashwani confirmed that widely circulated estimates about her salary are incorrect. She also addressed speculation about how Instagram subscriptions work and the types of content available through the program. She also mentioned that, in addition to content development, she works in marketing.

Purple Halcyon Opens Up About Subscription Earnings

Ashwani A's Instagram Subscription Earnings Ashwani noted that her monthly salary is not a fixed sum, as it fluctuates. She noted that the membership fees paid by customers do not go entirely to authors, since platforms like Meta take their cut before distributing the remainder. She disputes the claim that she earns ₹1 crore per month.

She also addressed subscription pricing, emphasising that authors do not receive the full amount paid by members. Taxes and platform fees are subtracted from the amount, leaving the ultimate income variable. While she declined to reveal her actual profits, she stated that internet estimates sometimes overstate the cash generated from subscriptions.

The author also stated that Instagram's subscription service is not related with explicit or illegal material. She added that content that violates platform criteria will not be monetised and may result in account limitations. Her comments come amid continuous conversations on social media about the kind of information available through premium memberships. Ashwani also said that content development is costly, including production expenditures for reels and other articles.

She said that some parts of content development need resources that are not always accessible to audiences. Her comments come after a period of intense focus on her social media presence, notably when her Instagram account, which purportedly had tens of thousands of users and a sizable following, went unreachable.

The development sparked discussion and a range of reactions from individuals online. She also addressed refund concerns raised by some consumers, explaining that membership fees are processed through the platform rather than directly by the author. She also stated that she has provided refunds in a few instances during the early stages of her subscription strategy.

Ashwani's answer comes as Instagram's subscription function gains popularity among Indian producers, sparking controversy over monetisation, content value, and transparency. While conversations continue, her words shed light on how subscription-based revenue works from a creator's perspective.