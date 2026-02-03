Kelly Clarkson is ending 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after its seventh season to focus on her family. The show will air new episodes through the fall, completing its run. Clarkson thanked her team and fans, noting she will continue with music.

Kelly Clarkson will step away from daytime television after seven seasons, with 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' set to end its syndicated run following the current season, NBCUniversal and Clarkson announced on social media. Production on season seven will continue as planned, with new episodes airing through the fall. Clarkson will host the remainder of the 2025-26 season, with some guest hosts appearing along the way.

Clarkson Cites Family Priorities

In a statement, the Grammy-winning singer said the decision was driven by family priorities. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," Clarkson said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. She has two children, ages 11 and 9, with former husband Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 at age 48. Clarkson described the decision as difficult, thanking the show's team, guests, fans and network partners for their support over seven seasons. While ending her tenure as a daily talk show host, she noted that she will continue making music, perform occasionally, and may appear on 'The Voice' in the future.

A Successful Syndicated Run

Premiering in 2019, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' quickly became a staple of syndicated daytime television. The series has won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four for Clarkson as Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Produced by Universal Television and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, the show will complete its run later this year. (ANI)