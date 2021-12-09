Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Here's the TIME when Bride will say 'I DO'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will soon embark on a new journey together. The couple will be taking their ‘7 pheras’ today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are about to tie the knot in a big, fat Punjabi wedding at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple enjoyed their Mehandi, sangeet, and cocktail party for the last two days. Many hit Bollywood songs from Katrina's films were played at the venue. Not just that many folk Punjabi songs were also played. Today is the big day for Katrina and Vicky as they will start their new life as husband and wife.

We learned that the wedding time is between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. Yes, Katrina and Vicky will be taking their ‘7 pheras’ and wedding mantras during that time. According to reports, the pheras will be taken under a beautiful glass wedding mandap. The Mandap has been arranged in such a way that hat it faces a local temple.

Yesterday, some of Katrina and Vicky's guests went on a Safari and at night some guests threw a party for the couple. Many Bollywood celebs are at the venue to encounter the grand wedding. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan, etc are already enjoying the functions.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

It is also reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been allegedly offered Rs 80crore from Amazon Prime Video to telecast their exclusive wedding footage. Yesterday, the wedding card got leaked on social media. A fan club of Katrina posted a picture of the card, which is made on a white sheet with gold-tone. Many social media users called it classy and tastefully.