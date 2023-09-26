Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif makes history as UNIQLO'S 1st Indian face; know details

    Katrina Kaif has once again made a groundbreaking move that has sent ripples through the world of fashion and entertainment, as she has been unveiled as the first Indian brand ambassador for the Japanese global fashion giant, UNIQLO. 

    Katrina kaif makes history as UNIQLO'S 1st Indian face; know details ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif has once again made a groundbreaking move that has sent ripples through the world of fashion and entertainment, as she has been unveiled as the first Indian brand ambassador for the Japanese global fashion giant, UNIQLO. This announcement marks a significant moment in the history of Indian representation on the global stage.

    Katrina Kaif, as UNIQLO's newly appointed brand ambassador, perfectly embodies the company's unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability, which have been consistent values celebrated by the brand. The actress, when asked about this association stated, “I am very excited about my partnership with UNIQLO. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Katrina Kaif's global icon status highlights UNIQLO's strategic decision, leveraging India's expanding fashion market and the youth demographic who admire her style and charitable endeavours. Alongside her role as UNIQLO's ambassador, Katrina also serves as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.
     

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love music? Top 5 regional music streaming platforms in India RBA

    Love music? Top 5 regional music streaming platforms in India

    Karan Johar unveils 1st moving look of Alia Bhatt, Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra' ADC

    Karan Johar unveils 1st moving look of Alia Bhatt, Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra'

    Fukrey 3 LEAKED? Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's film on Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites? RBA

    Fukrey 3 LEAKED? Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's film on Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites?

    Vivek Agnihotri calls Bollywood old and corrupt, praises South stars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi RKK

    Vivek Agnihotri calls Bollywood old and corrupt, praises South stars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi

    Dev Anand: Zeenat Aman, Suraiya and other women in late actor's life ATG

    Dev Anand: Zeenat Aman, Suraiya and other women in late actor's life

    Recent Stories

    Major twist in Kollam soldier assault case: Friend claims assault was staged for fame anr

    Major twist in Kollam soldier assault case: Friend claims assault was staged for fame

    iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max being sold above official prices due to high demand Report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max being sold above official prices due to high demand: Report

    Kaziranga to Sundarbans: Natural heritage sites of India World Tourism Day 2023 sites of India ATG EAI

    Kaziranga to Sundarbans: 9 UNESCO Natural heritage sites of India

    Naruto to Pikachu-7 popular anime characters of all time RBA EAI

    Naruto to Pikachu-7 popular anime characters of all time

    cricket 7 memorable quotes from the cricket legend - Mohinder Amarnath osf

    7 memorable quotes from the cricket legend - Mohinder Amarnath

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon