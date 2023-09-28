Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration

    Actress Katrina Kaif has completed two decades in the Indian film industry and her husband Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration, a fighter and shares how his life changed after his marriage. 

    Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif is known as one of the most hard-working actresses in Bollywood and being an outsider, she had her own share of struggles. The 40-year-old actress made her debut in 2003 with the film Boom alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. Two decades into the Indian film industry and Katrina continues to shine at the big screen. On this special milestone, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration, a fighter and shares how his life changed after his marriage. 

    In an interview, the 35-year-old actor said, "I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her."

    Vicky professes to be a laid-back person who doesn't put in much effort and believes that everything will work out, while Katrina is the one who attacks it like a fighter. He also stated that he has realised how amazing she is and what she has accomplished for herself in the last 20 years. It's astonishing how far she's come and how quickly she's adapted. She is unquestionably a star.

     

    Katrina Kaif's career

    Katrina achieved success in 2005  when she was part of David Dhawan's romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? opposite Salman Khan. Since then she has been part of big hits such as Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda hai, Bang Bang, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, and more.

    On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen on the big screen in the eerie comedy flick Phone Bhoot. Her upcoming movies include Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, followed by Merry Christmas, a thriller starring actor Vijay Sethupathi.

    Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family, was recently released. He will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

     

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor's intense look is unfathomable; seeks valiadation from toxic father ATG

    Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor's intense look is unfathomable; seeks valiadation from toxic father

    Baanadariyalli REVIEW: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth's film shot is Kenya's Maasai Mara, is worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Baanadariyalli REVIEW: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth's film shot is Kenya's Maasai Mara, is worth watching?

    Singer Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son; here's what court said RKK

    Singer Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son; here's what court said

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; pens heartfelt notes for him ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; pens heartfelt notes for him

    Chandramukhi 2 LEAKED: Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut's horror film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and other Torrent sites RBA

    Chandramukhi 2 LEAKED: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana's film on Filmyzilla, TamilRockers and other Torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    Meta unveils Ray-Ban smart glasses with live streaming feature Check out its specs price other details gcw

    Meta unveils Ray-Ban smart glasses with live streaming feature; Check out its specs, price & other details

    Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor's intense look is unfathomable; seeks valiadation from toxic father ATG

    Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor's intense look is unfathomable; seeks valiadation from toxic father

    Domino's delivery hero: Agents go extra mile to deliver pizza in Bengaluru traffic chaos, video trends - WATCH vkp

    Domino's delivery hero: Agents go extra mile to deliver pizza in Bengaluru traffic chaos, video trends - WATCH

    Chottanikara Bhagavathy Temple: A spiritual place for exorcism rkn

    Chottanikara Bhagavathy Temple: A spiritual place for exorcism

    Cinnamon to Coriander: 7 must have Indian spices to elevate your food SHG

    Cinnamon to Coriander: 7 must have Indian spices to elevate your food

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon