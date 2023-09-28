Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration

Actress Katrina Kaif has completed two decades in the Indian film industry and her husband Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration, a fighter and shares how his life changed after his marriage.

Katrina Kaif is known as one of the most hard-working actresses in Bollywood and being an outsider, she had her own share of struggles. The 40-year-old actress made her debut in 2003 with the film Boom alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. Two decades into the Indian film industry and Katrina continues to shine at the big screen. On this special milestone, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal calls her an inspiration, a fighter and shares how his life changed after his marriage.

In an interview, the 35-year-old actor said, "I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her."

Vicky professes to be a laid-back person who doesn't put in much effort and believes that everything will work out, while Katrina is the one who attacks it like a fighter. He also stated that he has realised how amazing she is and what she has accomplished for herself in the last 20 years. It's astonishing how far she's come and how quickly she's adapted. She is unquestionably a star.

Katrina Kaif's career

Katrina achieved success in 2005 when she was part of David Dhawan's romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? opposite Salman Khan. Since then she has been part of big hits such as Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda hai, Bang Bang, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, and more.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen on the big screen in the eerie comedy flick Phone Bhoot. Her upcoming movies include Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, followed by Merry Christmas, a thriller starring actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family, was recently released. He will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.