For 32 years, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar from Budgam has been handcrafting traditional Kashmiri musical instruments. The 40-year-old artisan urges younger generations to learn the craft, which he says can offer a sustainable livelihood and preserve heritage.

For 32 years, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar has been keeping alive a traditional Kashmiri craft- handcrafting indigenous musical instruments while urging younger generations to learn skills that can offer a sustainable livelihood. The 40-year-old artisan from Narbal in Budgam district began learning the craft from his father when he was eight. Today, he makes several traditional instruments, including the Rabab, Santoor, Saz-e-Kashmir, Kashmiri Sitar, Sikh Rabab and Surnai.

Dar spends nearly two months crafting a single instrument. He carefully selects mulberry wood and prioritises quality over speed. His instruments are ordered by customers from Jammu and Kashmir as well as different parts of the country.

An Artisan's Appeal

For Dar, however, preserving the craft is about more than making instruments. He says one of the biggest challenges facing the tradition is the lack of young people willing to learn it. “I have been in this profession for 32 years. Before me, my father used to make musical instruments. I make several traditional instruments, including the Kashmiri Rabab, Sarangi, Santoor, Sitar, Saz-e-Kashmir and Sikh Rabab. This craft is my livelihood. Not many people are taking up or learning this art, but I would like to say that everyone should stay connected with art. Art has a lot to offer in life," he told ANI.

Seeking Livelihood and Recognition

Dar also encourages young people not to limit their career aspirations to government employment, saying traditional skills can provide a sustainable source of income. He says he can earn lakhs through his craft when he works hard and believes skilled artisans can build successful careers through their traditional arts. He is also seeking greater institutional recognition for craftsmen and more support for traditional artisans. “Last year, my father received a State Award for his work on the Santoor. My message to the government is that artisans should also be recognised and appreciated, with greater attention given to their art and craftsmanship. There should also be schemes specifically for artisans," he said.

Dar’s work reflects the continuing effort to preserve Kashmir’s traditional musical heritage through craftsmanship passed from one generation to the next. (ANI)