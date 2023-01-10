Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmir Files in Oscars 2023 shortlist; Pallavi Joshi, Mithun, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher for Best Actor

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 nomination. Vivek Agnihotri's film on the atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits in the late 1990s figures in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shortlist of 301 feature films eligible for the 95th Oscar awards.

    The Kashmir Files, which was announced on Monday, is one of the 5 films from India that have made it to the shortlist. Besides The Kashmir Files, other Indian entries in the Oscars 2023 shortlisted for nomination include Kantara, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Chhello Show (Last Film Show).

    Alongside the movie, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Anupam Kher have been shortlisted for the best actor categories.

    Reacting to the development, actor Anupam Kher told a television news channel: "It is a great feeling. It is a big achievement for the country. My name has been shortlisted for best actor as well. What else does one need? Also a great answer to those who slammed the film. I am humbled and honoured. Truth always triumphs in the end." 

    Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: "TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 in the first list of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema." 

    "Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Anupam Kher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It is just the beginning. A long, long road ahead," he further tweeted.

    Penned and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files highlights the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the targeted killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The film opened to polarised reactions on March 11, 2022, but went on to be one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
