'Disgraceful, shameless': Netizens slam Swara Bhasker for supporting Lapid's comment on 'The Kashmir Files'

ivek Agnihotri's controversial movie is again making headlines after Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid, who served as head jury for IFFI slammed The Kashmir Files. Swara Bhasker came forward in support of Nadav Lapid's comment. She has been slammed and trolled for supporting Lapid's controversial remark.

Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film, which caused a stir in India, is once more in the news when Israeli director Nadav Lapid, who served as the head jury for IFFI, denounced The Kashmir Files, and called it "vulgar," "inappropriate," and a "propaganda film." His comment on the movie sparked the internet during the festival's closing ceremony. Leading actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and even director Vivek Agnihotri voiced their displeasure on social media.

In a recent turn of events, Nadav Lapid's comment found a supporter in Bollywood. Swara Bhasker spoke out in favour of Nadav Lapid's remark. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world".

Also Read | 'Truth is stuck like a thorn...' Anupam Kher after IFFI jury head slams 'The Kashmir Files'

As soon as she posted her tweet, netizens started trolling her.

Also Read | Yashoda makes to blur 'EVA' hospital logo, find out why

"The Kashmir Files," which premiered in theatres on March 11, was exhibited on November 22 as a part of the Indian Panorama Section of IFFI. The movie, which was written, directed, and made by Zee Studios, recounts the evacuation of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir when militants with support from Pakistan killed members of the community. Along with others, it featured Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

Also Read | Did Kriti Sanon say ‘YES’ to Baahubali star Prabhas? When is the wedding? Here's what we know