    Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from his birthday celebration, says, 'Grateful for all the love'

    In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sitting with a chocolate cake in his lap, hands folded as he prays before blowing out the candle on the cake.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday turned 33-year-old and on the occasion, he conveyed his appreciation for all the affection he had received. The actor resorted to social media to share a photo of himself celebrating his birthday with his pet Katori.

    In the picture, Kartik can be seen sitting with a chocolate cake in his lap, hands folded as he prays before blowing out the candle on the cake. The actor is dressed in black jammies and a t-shirt and is accompanied by his pet Katori.

    The post

    Sharing the post he wrote, "Grateful for all the love (sic)"

    Celebrity wishes

    As soon as he dropped the picture, celebs across the film industry poured in wishes for the birthday boy. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Happy birthday bro (sic)", Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "Happy birthday KA (sic)", and Manish Malhotra, and Vaani Kapoor also sent in wishes. 

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is hard at work on Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' which is a biography of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold winner who received the Padma Shri in 2018. Next, he will start working on Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3' and later on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
