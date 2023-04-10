Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar meet despite rumors of dispute, what's cooking? Know more

    Fans are anticipating a major announcement soon after a video of the film-maker and producer Karan Johar and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's meeting went viral on the internet.

    Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar meet despite rumors of dispute, whats cooking? Know more AHA
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan is, without a doubt, one of the most marketable performers in the nation right now. His success has increased significantly because of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Several producers are now eager to work with him, but nobody can forget their infamous fight that he had with the maverick filmmaker Karan Johar. Once the actor was fired from Dostana 2, Karan experienced severe social media trolling. However, they have now moved on and forgotten about the mess. The internet is buzzing with a video of the pair interacting, and fans are anticipating a major announcement shortly.

    Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar can both be seen leaving the building in the most recent footage. It seemed to have been a "professional" meeting. They were photographed together in Mumbai, which has led to speculation about a new project. . Well, fans will have to wait longer as neither of them spoke to the media.

    Have a look at the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    THE MESSY FIGHT: Talking about the fallout, Johar's 'Dostana 2' was announced by Dharma Studios for release in 2019. Yet, all of a sudden, rumours began to surface that Kartik had been fired for acting in a "unprofessional" manner. Neither parties offered any confirmations. Fans, however, criticised their purported breakup. Laksh Lalwani and Jahnvi Kapoor also had prominent parts in the movie. Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham played the main characters in the original Dostana movie.

    WORK FRONT: Next, Kartik will be seen on the big screen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, marks Karan's return to directing. The shooting has been wrapped, as per reports. This will be Alia's first movie after becoming a parent.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
