Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39

Popular Kannada RJ, RJ Rachana’s sudden death has sent shock waves across Karnataka on Tuesday. The 39-year-old RJ succumbed to a heart attack while she was being taken to the hospital after she complained of chest pain.

RJ Rachana’s passing away at such a young age has shocked many of Karnataka’s politicians, celebrities and fans alike.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan, expressed his shock over RJ Rachana’s death. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Mohan said that he was “shocked and saddened” by the news of the popular RJ’s passing away. “#RJRachana became a household name among Bengalureans in the last decade with her unique sense of humor,” he wrote in his tweet.

ALSO READ: Who is RJ Rachana? 39-year-old succumbs to heart attack

Popular Kannada actress Swetha Chengappa also wrote about RJ Rachana’s death on her Instagram handle. In a post that the actress put up on social media, she wrote: “she was one of my favourite RJ. Very sensible, her command over language was too good. I Have never met her in person before. Feeling disheartened to say that I will never get chance to meet her in future. Very very sad to know that is no more (sic).”

ALSO READ: Beware! ‘Smoking biggest factor among young heart patients’, say doctors

RJ Rachana’s fellow RJ, RJ Pradeep was also one of the many who wrote about her passing away. “She definitely was one of the best jock of Mamma Bengaluru. Heart attack at this young age… what is happening (SIC),” wrote RJ Pradeep in his post, sharing a picture with Rachana.

Many of RJ Rachana’s fans also expressed their shock and disbelief after hearing the news of her death. One of the users wrote about how people have been dying at an early age due to heart attack, despite being physically fit.

ALSO READ: Do you have PCOD? You may be at risk of a heart attack

RJ Rachana was a resident of Bengaluru’s JP Nagar while her parents resided in the Chamarajapet area of the city. Soon after becoming an RJ, she had become a household name with her oratory skills and the pep talks that she would often give out to the listeners.

See some of the reactions here: