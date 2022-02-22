  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-year-old succumbs to heart attack

    Young female RJ Rachana succumbed to heart attack in South Bengaluru; read details

    Who is RJ Rachana? 39-years old succumbs to heart attack YCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Known for her pep talks, RJ Rachana's death has sent shock waves across Karnataka. She is a resident of JP Nagar in south Bengaluru. The 39-year-old RJ complained of chest pain and died on the way to the hospital. The RJ had become a household name for her oratory skills, and her death has shocked her fans.

    Known as 'Maatina Malli', a good orator and popular Kannada RJ Rachana succumbed to a sudden heart attack on Tuesday. As per reports, the RJ with Radio Mirchi had gained popularity and quit her job. She was fit and fine, and her sudden death has shocked her fans.

    The RJ was staying alone in JP Nagar and her parents were settled in Chamarajapet. With her sheer pep talks, she won the hearts of many Kannadigas and has become a household name. She quit her job a few years ago and battled depression, but she was physically fit.

    On Tuesday, she suffered chest pain and while on her way to the hospital, she succumbed to a sudden heart attack. Her body is being taken to Chamarajpet residents.

    During her profession as RJ, she earned a lot of friends and was said to be quite jovial and always put up a smiling face. She also played RJ's role in the Kannada film 'Simpleagi Ondu Love Story'.

    It is said that the RJ was very conscious about her health and was giving much attention to fitness and her sudden death due to a heart attack has raised concern among youth.

    Earlier, actor Puneet Rajkumaar also succumbed to a heart attack after chest pain. The actor was rushed to Vikram Hospital, and despite efforts to review him, he died.
     

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note RCB

    After Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra loses his beloved partner; read his heartbreaking note

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he is not fraud says Netflix movie not made on facts drb

    Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev claims he’s not fraud; says Netflix movie not made on facts

    The journey of musician Mohit Modanwal will press you to heed the path of passion

    The journey of musician Mohit Modanwal will press you to heed the path of passion

    Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi faces legal trouble Kamathipura residents move Bombay High Court drb

    Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi faces legal trouble; Kamathipura residents move Bombay High Court

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra? drb

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra?

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final to move out of Saint Petersburg over Russia-Ukraine conflict?-ayh

    Champions League final to move out of Saint Petersburg over Russia-Ukraine conflict?

    India dispatches first consignment of 2500MT of wheat assistance to Afghanistan-dnm

    India dispatches first consignment of 2500MT of wheat assistance to Afghanistan

    Day after violence in Shivamogga, situation returns to normalcy-dnm

    Day after violence in Shivamogga, situation returns to normalcy

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022 Vijay Makkal Iyakkam women power stun AIADMK Thalapathy fans ecstatic

    TN Urban Local Body Election 2022: Vijay Makkal Iyakkam's women power stun AIADMK; Thalapathy fans ecstatic

    How is Jacqueline Fernandez so optimistic? Here's what she feels RCB

    How is Jacqueline Fernandez so optimistic? Here's what she feels

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon