Who is RJ Rachana? 39-year-old succumbs to heart attack

Known for her pep talks, RJ Rachana's death has sent shock waves across Karnataka. She is a resident of JP Nagar in south Bengaluru. The 39-year-old RJ complained of chest pain and died on the way to the hospital. The RJ had become a household name for her oratory skills, and her death has shocked her fans.

The RJ was staying alone in JP Nagar and her parents were settled in Chamarajapet. With her sheer pep talks, she won the hearts of many Kannadigas and has become a household name. She quit her job a few years ago and battled depression, but she was physically fit.

Her body is being taken to Chamarajpet residents.

During her profession as RJ, she earned a lot of friends and was said to be quite jovial and always put up a smiling face. She also played RJ's role in the Kannada film 'Simpleagi Ondu Love Story'.

It is said that the RJ was very conscious about her health and was giving much attention to fitness and her sudden death due to a heart attack has raised concern among youth.

Earlier, actor Puneet Rajkumaar also succumbed to a heart attack after chest pain. The actor was rushed to Vikram Hospital, and despite efforts to review him, he died.

