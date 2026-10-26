Actor Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh called off their relationship right before tying the knot. Karan finally cleared the air about their age gap and compatibility issues. Meanwhile, rumors are buzzing that his ex is now dating a cricketer.

Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh dated for several years, but they called it quits right before getting married. Karan Wahi has finally broken his silence on his relationship with Uditi. He shared that there was a time he wanted to take this relationship all the way to marriage. However, they just did not match, so they decided to part ways.

Wahi Expresses Regret!

Karan spoke openly about his breakup with Uditi Singh on Siddharth Kannan's talk show. He expressed regret over wanting to push the relationship to the marriage stage. Karan explained that he was 33 or 34 years old when he started dating her. He had made up his mind to marry the person he was in a relationship with. Otherwise, he would not have committed to it. He was very serious about the bond, which is exactly why he made the relationship public.

A Bond Built During Lockdown!

The couple spent a lot of time together during the lockdown and even discussed their future. Karan wanted to take the relationship to the marriage altar, but he feels that decision was wrong in hindsight. They lacked compatibility, and that is the plain truth for him. Karan also made it clear that no parents forced them to end the relationship.

What Did Uditi Say?

Uditi Singh claimed on Bigg Boss that her parents did not approve of her relationship with Karan because of their age gap. Karan pointed out that Uditi actually said some good things about him on the show, but the makers did not air those parts. She presented a different story on the live show. Karan also acknowledged that Uditi helped him a lot in his career when he shifted to Mumbai.

The 10-Year Age Gap!

Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh have a massive 10-year age gap between them. Uditi is 10 years younger than her actor ex-boyfriend. She stated on the reality show that this age difference was the main reason behind their breakup. Now, fresh rumors are doing the rounds that Uditi is dating a cricketer after the split. She dropped a major hint on the show about dating a sportsperson, but the identity of this mystery man is still a big suspense.