Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal attended the RSS's 100th-year celebration, praising chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech. Johar called it 'inspiring,' while Kaushal was 'deeply impressed.' The star-studded event also saw Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who attended a special lecture series marking the 100th year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), described RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address as "inspiring." The event, held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai, brought together prominent figures from the film industry and beyond to commemorate the RSS's 100 years.

Speaking to the media, Johar expressed his admiration for Bhagwat's delivery, describing Bhagwat's lecture as "inspiring" and also praising his "sense of humour," which he found particularly striking. He said, "I came here on the occasion of 100 years of the RSS and heard Mohan Bhagwat's insightful lecture. I extend my best wishes to the RSS on its 100th anniversary. His words were not only inspiring but also reflected his great sense of humour..."

Actor Vicky Kaushal also attended the event on the second day and spoke to the media about his experience. He said it was special for him to be part of a programme marking such a significant journey for the RSS. Kaushal also shared that this was his first time hearing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and it made a strong impression on him. "It's wonderful that the RSS journey has completed 100 years. For the first time, I got to hear Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and I was deeply impressed," Kaushal said.

Star-Studded Centenary Celebration

The two-day centenary celebration, which commenced on February 7 and concluded on February 8, 2026, featured reflections on the organisation's historical contributions to society, its ongoing initiatives, and visions for the future. The opening day saw Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in attendance, setting a tone of star-studded participation.

The second day witnessed an even larger turnout from the entertainment world, with actors and filmmakers including Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Ravi Dubey, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others. The second day also saw the presence of music composer Pritam and actor Jackie Shroff, among others.

The programme reflected on the organisation's long journey, its work in society, and its ideas for the future. (ANI)