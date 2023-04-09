Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar REACTS poetically after backlash for his 'murder Anushka Sharma's career' remark

    After an old video of the filmmaker and television personality, confessing to attempting to ruin Anushka Sharma's career went viral, Karan Johar wrote a mysterious poem on Instagram. Check it out here.

    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    With the release of an old video in which he admitted to trying to ruin Anushka Sharma's career, filmmaker Karan Johar recently made the news. Several fans, well-wishers, online users and B-Town celebrities, such as Kangana Ranaut, director Vivek Agnihotri, and writer-editor Apurva Asrani, attacked and came down heavily upon him. KJo has now addressed the accusations made against him through a mysterious poem. He penned a verse on Saturday declaring that he would neither submit to nor become a slave to lies.

    No matter how hard someone tries to discredit him and paint him in a negative light, he said, "I will not fall," and "my righteousness is my victory." Karan took to Instagram and uploaded a story where he posted a poem in Hindi with the following lines: “Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam...., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi..., jitna neecha dikhaoge..., jitne aarop lagaoge..., hum girne waalon mein se nahi..., humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi..”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    In the video that went viral after being posted by a Reddit user, Karan admits that he was disappointed in Aditya Chopra's choice to sign Anushka Sharma since he had another main actress in mind who he wanted the YRF's head honcho to sign. Then he added ironically that he wanted to absolutely ruin Anushka's acting career.

    Oddly enough, this video tape appeared online not long after Priyanka Chopra said that back in the day, during one phase, she was being ignored by Bollywood producers and wasn't receiving any work. Soon after, Kangana Ranaut spoke out in favour of PeeCee and said that KJo had harassed and banned the actress to the point where she had to leave India.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
