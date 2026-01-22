Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar shared notes of mutual admiration after their film 'Homebound' missed out on a nomination in the International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards despite strong early buzz.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar expressed mutual admiration for each other over the journey of 'Homebound', even as the film missed out on a nomination at this year's Academy Awards. The nominations for the 98th Oscars were announced on Thursday, where 'Homebound' failed to secure a spot in the International Feature Film category.

Mutual Admiration Despite Setback

Taking to his Instagram handle, the film's producer Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for director Neeraj Ghaywan and wrote, "Proud!!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!" In a swift response, the filmmaker also expressed deep gratitude and added, "Thank you, @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn't have come this far without you. Love you!"

Homebound's Oscar Journey

'Homebound', which had been considered a strong contender amid early buzz and much critical acclaim, was absent from the final list of nominees announced on Thursday. It was shortlisted under the International Feature Film category at the upcoming Oscars alongside entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia. Meanwhile, nominated for the coveted trophy under International Feature Film are 'The Secret Agent', 'It Was Just An Accident', 'Sentimental Value', 'Sirat', and 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.

About 'Homebound'

Featuring actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead, 'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers. (ANI)