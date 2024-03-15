Kapil Sharma hosts party for Ed Sheeran: Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani, Munawar Faruqui and others attend

Kapil Sharma organized a lavish party for American singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran in Mumbai on Thursday night. Cameras caught the comedian bringing together the greatest of Bollywood, reality, and TV stars for a party to honor the famous artist. In paparazzi videos, Kapil was seen arriving at his celebration in a stylish blazer suit. He is accompanied by his wife, Ginni. Kapil had invited many celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Archana Puran Singh, and Munawar Faruqui.

The pictures

The party has fueled speculation that Ed Sheeran may appear on Kapil Sharma's popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Kapil has welcomed several international performers on his show, including vocalist Rema and it seems that Ed will appear on Kapil's show.

Ed Sheeran in Mumbai

Ed is in Mumbai as he has his concert scheduled for the weekend. The musician arrived in Mumbai and made his first public performance at a school where he was seen interacting with children and singing songs with them. He then met Ayushmann Khurrana and also attended a party organized in his honor by Armaan Malik. Photos and videos from both incidents went viral. He also attended an event in Mannat and sang for Shah Rukh Khan.