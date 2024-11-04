Kantara: Chapter 1: International action choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty's film

Since its announcement, anticipation has been building for the release of its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The film has now taken a step forward with the addition of international action choreographer Todor Lazarov.

Hombale Films' Kantara was released in 2022 and captivated the entire nation with its story set in the heartlands of India, going on to dominate the box office and leaving a strong global impact. The film celebrated a phenomenal victory at the 70th National Film Awards, winning the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, with Rishab Shetty receiving the Best Actor award.

Since the announcement, the excitement for the release of its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, has been at its peak. Now, the film has been elevated to the next level as international action choreographer Todor Lazarov has joined the team.

In an exciting update, action director Todor Lazarov, who choreographed the stunt sequences for RRR, has been roped in for the prequel. Sharing his enthusiasm, the action choreographer posted a picture on social media with Rishab Shetty, writing:

"All the way from Bulgaria to Kundapura to meet the Amazing Human being, Actor and Director 🙌

To collaborate with You brother and create a stunning and crazy amazing action for me will be absolute pleasure and honor❤🙌🙏🏻

Aaaaaaannnnndddd ACTION @rishabshettyofficial #kantarachapter1 @hombalefilms"

Action choreographer Todor Lazarov has worked on Hell Boy and Marco Polo. This is yet another exhilarating update on the film that has certainly raised the excitement for it.

Prepare to have a wonderful experience like none before with the highly awaited Kantara Chapter 1.

Latest Videos