Kangana Ranaut voiced support for Deepika Padukone's stance on fixed working hours, stating she has 'earned' the right to an 8-hour day. She recalled their early careers of long shifts and criticized the pressure on women to balance work and family.

Actor Kangana Ranaut came in support of Deepika Padukone after the actress parted ways with the big-budget movies, allegedly due to a lack of fixed working hours. Last year, Deepika Padukone found herself in the middle of a heated debate after her shocking exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' over specific working conditions, including a request for an eight-hour workday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'She Has Earned It'

In an interview with ANI, Kangana reflected on how work-life balance evolves with time and experience. She recalled the time when she and Deepika pushed themselves through long, demanding shifts driven by ambition and the desire to succeed. On the work hours debate, Kangana said, "I don't think there should be an issue created out of this because if you see where she (Deepika Padukone) is coming from, she has earned that place. She has a daughter, she's a mother now, and the topmost actress. If today she is keen to work for eight hours, she has earned it."

She continued, "Deepika and I, when we were together, she said that they were working on Imtiaz's film or something. She said, 'We have a 12-hour shift.' In response, I said that I work for only 10 hours. She's like, you know, that's amazing. So there was a time when we wouldn't settle for anything less than 12-14 hours because we were ferocious. We wanted it. We were at it. We were going for it. We wanted to be successful and wanted all these things."

On Industry Pressures and Women's Roles

The 'Queen' actress shared her thoughts on the initial struggles of actors in the film industry, where they face a higher likelihood of being replaced by other artists. She also criticized the societal pressures that require women to balance intense work demands with family responsibilities. "Let me just conclude it with this. You know, when you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika), being where she is, she's a mother. She's got a family to look after. She's also earned that place where people are going to say that, wait a minute, I want her. And it's okay if she comes for eight hours because we'll work around her time. So why not? And I think all the talk about fertility rate, all the talk about marriages collapsing, and all of it, what are we doing? We are putting so much pressure on our women. We are making them work double the amount now with the children," said Kangana Ranaut.

The Work-Hours Debate

Last year, Deepika Padukone found herself in the middle of a heated debate after her shocking exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' over specific working conditions, including a request for an eight-hour workday. Several celebrities came forward to directly and indirectly weigh in on the need for a structured shift in the industry after the 'Chennai Express' actress allegedly demanded fixed working hours in the film industry.

The actress was also dropped from the Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD,' with the makers mentioning that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of "commitment."

Upcoming Projects

The film Raaka, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, will be Deepika's next appearance.. As for Kangana, the actress was last seen in the film 'Emergency,' where she portrayed the role of Indira Gandhi. (ANI)