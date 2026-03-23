Kalki Koechlin shared her experience working on the 'intense' and 'taxing' horror series 'Anarth'. At Lakme Fashion Week, she also revealed her fashion mantra is about comfort and being an extension of her personality.

Kalki on Becoming a 'Pro at Horror'

Kalki Koechlin shared her experience from working in the horror series 'Anarth', which will debut on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video this year. On the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week 2026 event, Kalki opened up about her horror projects, which also include the recently released series 'Bhay'. While talking to ANI, Kalki humourously said, "I'm very much becoming a pro at horror. It can be very taxing because it's very intense. The kind of performance that we have to do, especially in Anarth. I play a very intense role. So I'm glad that shoot is over. And I can relax again."

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Fashion as an Extension of Personality

The actress also described her fashion mantra as an "extension of her personality", calling it a quest to find comfort in whatever she wears. "Fashion should be an extension of your personality. And we shouldn't be blocked into one thing or the other. Everyone should find their own comfort in fashion. It's an extension of who you are. So whatever makes you comfortable, whatever makes you confident, should be what you wear," said Koechlin.

Lakme Fashion Week Appearance

At the Lakme Fashion Week today, Kalki walked for Max Fashion for the collection 'Unserious Everything'. She was joined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alaya F on the ramp.

Max Fashion presented its new collection, 'Unserious Everything,' at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, emphasising effortless style and playful craft at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The show's energy was anchored by a star-studded lineup that blended 90's nostalgia with modern Gen Z trends. Bollywood actress Alaya F channelled a peppy-retro aesthetic in a citrine crop top and low-rise blue denims, while actress Kalki Koechlin opted for a minimalist, all-white ensemble featuring a sleeveless top and midi skirt. (ANI)