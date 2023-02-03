Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    K Viswanath passes away in Hyderabad: Mammootty to Jr NTR to AR Rahman and others South celebs pay tribute

    K Viswanath, the actor-filmmaker, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a protracted illness. Celebrities from the South are now paying respect to the great.

    K Viswanath passes away in Hyderabad: Mammootty to Jr NTR to AR Rahman and others South celebs pay tribute RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    Kasinadhuni Viswanath, a Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and prominent filmmaker, died in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92. According to accounts, Viswanath had been ill for some time and was suffering from age-related difficulties.

    He died in the hospital at midnight on Thursday. Viswanath, also known as 'Kalatapasvi,' was born in Andhra Pradesh in February 1930. He was the 48th laureate of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest distinction in Indian cinema. He was a significant name not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi films. His wife Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmi, three sons including Ravindranath and Nagendranath, and a daughter, Padmavathi, survive him.

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of Viswanath, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

    Celebs pay tribute to K Viswanath
    South Indian film industry celebrities, including RRR star Jr NTR, veteran actor Mammootty, singer AR Rahman, director Gopichand Mallineni, and many more, paid homage to K Viswanath with heartfelt postings on their official social media accounts.

    Mammootty penned an emotional note remembering K Viswanath, on his social media handles, which reads: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones."

    Jr NTR posted a picture of the legend along with a note, on his Twitter handle. "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace," wrote the actor in his post. 

    AR Rahman shared a throwback picture with K Viswanath on his official social media handles and wrote a touching note, paying tribute to the legend. "Anjali tradition,warmth, heart, music, dance, love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji," reads the musician's post.


    About K Viswanath
    In 1951, the legend, who was born in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, began his career as an assistant director in Tamil film. In 1965, he made his directorial debut with the critically praised film Aathma Gouravam. Swathi Muthyam, Sirivennela, Shankarabharanam, and other works are among his best. K Viswanath has received several of the nation's highest honours and distinctions, including the Padma Shri, six National Film Awards, eight Nandi Awards, and many others.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 8:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone shares Pathaan event designer dress for charity sale vma

    Deepika Padukone shares Pathaan event designer dress for charity sale

    Rakhi Sawant hints revealing reality of marriage, warned, 'Adil aapne aath mahine ki shaadi khamosh rakhwai' vma

    Rakhi Sawant hints revealing reality of marriage, warned, 'Adil aapne aath mahine ki shaadi khamosh rakhwai'

    Sunny Deol shares special message on niece Prerna Gill's book announcement vma

    Sunny Deol shares special message on niece Prerna Gill's book announcement

    pro-wrestling WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?-ayh

    WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans vma

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters aim to solidify playoff standing as East Bengal FC look to gain positives snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters aim to solidify playoff standing as East Bengal FC look to gain positives

    Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter vma

    Healthy haircare hacks to protect your hair from harsh winter

    Superfoods to help you gain weight healthily vma

    Superfoods to help you gain weight healthily

    Daily Horoscope for February 3 2023 Gemini Leo Capricorn Scorpio Virgo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 3, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 3 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon