K Viswanath's net worth, family, education, movies, horoscope and more

K Viswanath, the actor-filmmaker, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a protracted illness. Celebrities from the South are now paying respect to the great.



K Viswanath, the iconic actor-filmmaker most recognised for his contributions to the South Indian film industry, has died. The 92-year-old died in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he had been treated for a few days.



According to sources, K Viswanath has been suffering from age-related diseases for quite some time. His wife Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmi, three sons including Ravindranath and Nagendranath, and a daughter, Padmavathi, survive him.

K Viswanath was born on February 19, 1930, which means his Star Sign is Pisces. He studied B.Sc at Andhra Christian College, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University. And his birthplace is Peddapulivarru, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, India.

K Viswanath films: In 1965, K Viswanath made his directorial debut with Aathma Gouravam. Viswanath began his career as a sound artist and has directed award-winning films like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam, Saptapadi, Kaamchor, Sanjog, and Jaag Utha Insaan.

Who is K Viswanath's wife?

K Viswanath, also known as Kaasinathuni Viswanath was married to Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmmi, according to our records. He had three children named Padmavati, Nagendranath, and Ravindranath. Viswanath's cousins include actor Chandra Mohan and singers S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and S. P. Sailaja.

