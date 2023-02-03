Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    K Viswanath's net worth, family, education, movies, horoscope and more

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    K Viswanath, the actor-filmmaker, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a protracted illness. Celebrities from the South are now paying respect to the great.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    K Viswanath, the iconic actor-filmmaker most recognised for his contributions to the South Indian film industry, has died. The 92-year-old died in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he had been treated for a few days. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to sources, K Viswanath has been suffering from age-related diseases for quite some time. His wife Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmi, three sons including Ravindranath and Nagendranath, and a daughter, Padmavathi, survive him.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    K Viswanath was born on February 19, 1930, which means his Star Sign is Pisces. He studied B.Sc at Andhra Christian College, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University. And his birthplace is Peddapulivarru, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh, India.

    K Viswanath films: In 1965, K Viswanath made his directorial debut with Aathma Gouravam. Viswanath began his career as a sound artist and has directed award-winning films like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam, Saptapadi, Kaamchor, Sanjog, and Jaag Utha Insaan.

    Who is K Viswanath's wife? 
    K Viswanath, also known as Kaasinathuni Viswanath was married to Kasinadhuni Jaya Lakshmmi, according to our records. He had three children named Padmavati, Nagendranath, and Ravindranath.

    Viswanath's cousins include actor Chandra Mohan and singers S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and S. P. Sailaja. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    K Viswanath Net Worth:
    Kaasinathuni is a wealthy Sound Designer who is also a well-known Sound Designer. According to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Kaasinathuni Viswanath has a net worth of $5 million is around Rs 40cr in Indian currency. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan superstar replies to author calling him kind friend RBA

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan; superstar replies to author calling him 'kind friend'

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas RBA

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas

    SHOCKING Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch; shares dark truth of the entertainment industry RBA

    SHOCKING: Nayanthara reveals she faced casting couch; shares dark truth of the entertainment industry

    Grammy Awards 2023: When and where can you watch the ceremony? Trevor Noah to host the 65th edition RBA

    Grammy Awards 2023: When and where can you watch the ceremony? Trevor Noah to host the 65th edition

    K Viswanath no more: Know his achievements, Bollywood debut, awards, popular films and more RBA

    Who is K Viswanath? Know his achievements, Bollywood debut, awards, popular films and more

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects snt

    Kerala Budget 2023: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, focus on 'Make in Kerala' projects

    Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala Master plan AJR

    Kerala Budget 2023: FM Balagopal presents budget, allocates Rs 30 crore for Sabarimala master plan

    Adani Enterprises to be out of Dow Jones indices details here gcw

    Adani Enterprises shares to be out of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices; Read full statement

    tennis Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend; escapes conviction-ayh

    Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend; escapes conviction

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan superstar replies to author calling him kind friend RBA

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan; superstar replies to author calling him 'kind friend'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon