Billie Eilish's childhood dream came full circle when her idol, Justin Bieber, invited her on stage and serenaded her with 'One Less Lonely Girl.' Her mother, Maggie Baird, posted a heartfelt reflection on the "unimaginable" moment.

Even the world's biggest stars have someone they once idolised from afar. For Billie Eilish, that person was Justin Bieber, and over the weekend, a childhood dream came full circle in the sweetest way possible. During a recent concert, Bieber invited Billie on stage and serenaded her with his 2009 fan-favourite song 'One Less Lonely Girl.' The adorable moment went viral on the internet in no time, especially for fans who know just how deeply Billie admired Bieber growing up.

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A Mother's Emotional Post

Soon after, Billie's mother, Maggie Baird, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to reflect on what it meant to watch her daughter experience a dream she once thought impossible. Speaking about the "deep connections" kids often form with artists they love, Baird said parents can usually only support those dreams from the sidelines, by buying records or saving up for concert tickets. Recalling those early years, she wrote, "One of the most touching moments ever. It sounds crazy, but we watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them, and usually there's nothing in our power to do. But we buy them records and maybe buy them a ticket to a concert (or a movie of a concert in our case, because we couldn't afford to see an actual concert)."

She went on to describe the experience of seeing that admiration come full circle after years of hoping and dreaming. Thanking Bieber for his "kindness" toward Billie and their family, she also mentioned Hailey Bieber, praising her for helping make special moments possible. Baird added, "Watching this crazy, unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible. I'm so grateful to Justin Bieber for the kindness he has shown Billie and to our whole family and to Hailey, who makes so many things wonderful and possible." Take a look at the post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Baird (@maggiebaird)

Hailey responded warmly in the comments section, writing, "you guys!" followed by, "so special." The post also included touching behind-the-scenes images, including Baird hugging Billie after the stage moment, and the mother and daughter enjoying the concert together from the crowd.

'Can't stop crying': Billie's Reaction

Later, Billie herself shared just how emotional the night had left her. Posting an update on Instagram Stories, the singer wrote, "can't stop crying," alongside a photo of herself lying in bed with red-rimmed eyes. (ANI)