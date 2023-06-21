Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jubilee Season 2: Here's everything you need to know about cast, release date, synopsis and more

    One of the most eagerly awaited drama series, Jubilee, is produced and developed by renowned Indian producer and director Vikramaditya Motwane. Let's discuss the Jubilee Season 2's status for renewal, release date, cast members, plot, and trailer updates.

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    One of the most popular and well-liked thriller drama series is Jubilee. On April 7, 2023, Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen, the showrunners, premiered the first season of Jubilee. The Jubilee series' writers have successfully incorporated a thriller into the drama by basing it on the cinematic world of India and the effects of the split. The show might be ranked among the best historical and political thriller dramas that were published in 2023. 

    The main characters, including Shrikant Roy (Prosenjit Chatterjee), Madan Kumar, also known as Binod Das (Aparshakti Khurana), Sumitra Kumari, Roy's wife (Aditi Rao Hydari), Jay Khanna (Sidhant Gupta), and many others, are at the centre of the narrative. 

    The creators of the Jubilee series have included images of the actors and crew in addition to depicting the grim reality of cinema and its close relationship to immoral politics. We learned from the first season that Shrikant Roy is the proprietor of Roy Talkies, one of Bombay's top studios. The fact that Shrikant Roy's wife, Sumitra Kumari, had an adulterous relationship with theatre performer Jamshed Khan may be considered fate or bad luck for Shrikant Roy. Regarding the star cast, they have selected some of the most promising faces from season 1 itself. The audience might also expect to see some new faces in the upcoming seasons. 

    If you haven't watched The Jubilee Season 1 yet, you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Season 1 was published on April 7, 2023. Jubilee Season 2's release date and episode count haven't been disclosed by the show's creators. 

