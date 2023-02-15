Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joker 2 first look: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn with Joaquin Phoenix as Joker; fans go CRAZY

    Lady Gaga stunned fans with her debut appearance as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. Todd Philips' sequel is planned to hit theatres on October 4, 2024.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    A few hours ago, filmmaker Todd Philips came to his Instagram page and surprised fans by revealing the first look at Lady Gaga as Quinn in the upcoming sequel Joker 2, dubbed Joker: Folie à Deux. Needless to say, supporters couldn't keep their enthusiasm in check! 

    Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote in his caption, “Happy Valentines Day.” The comments section was excited as one person wrote, “Love is in the air.” Another commented, “We’re all hyperventilating! Where is my inhaler?” A third fan commented, “My heart is about to drop.”

    Lady Gaga also posted the same photograph on her social media. Margot Robbie previously played Harley Quinn in the live-action films Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad. While additional specifics regarding the picture remain unknown, we do know that it is musical and is an actual sequel to the smash 2019 flick Joker, which earned Phoenix his first Best Actor Oscar.

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
    Gaga announced that she would be involved in the Joker sequel last August. And now, it looks like the 'A Star is Born' actress is all set to charm fans and audiences with her role as Harley Quinn.

    The image posted by filmmaker Todd Philips shows Gaga's Harley standing behind a wall, facing the Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Her hands are on his cheeks as the two of them exchange glances. After sharing this photo, Philips captioned the photograph 'happy valentine's day'.

    About Joker: Folie à Deux: 
    Joker: Folie à Deux is the highly anticipated sequel to Joaquin Phoenix's 2019 blockbuster film Joker. The film is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024. If the sequel stays true to Harley's origin tale, we may see her encounter the Joker for the first time while working as a therapist named Dr. Harleen Quinzel.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    This will be the second time Philips will be collaborating with Lady Gaga. The two had previously worked together in A Star is Born.

    Fans couldn’t stop themselves from demonstrating their excitement in the comments. One of the users wrote, “Cannot wait for the mad love.” Another one wrote, “WE ARE ALL HYPERVENTILATING WHERE IS MY INHALER!!!!!!” A third user said, “She’s coming for BL00D!!!!!!” A fourth user wrote, “Oscar just for that picture.” “Mother Gaga and Father Joaquin,” another user shared. Lastly, many of them wrote what we all want, “We need a trailer!!!!”
     

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
