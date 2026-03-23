Actress Jessica Biel is reportedly unhappy and stressed by the public release of husband Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest footage. While she finds the situation upsetting, sources say she continues to stand by him, focusing on her family and work.

Actress Jessica Biel is "not happy" following the release of the police body camera footage from husband Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest, but she continues to stand by him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Biel's Reaction to Footage Release

According to a source, Biel is upset about the renewed attention the case has received after the footage was made public on March 20.

The insider told PEOPLE that she finds the situation stressful and would rather move on from it.

The source shared that Biel is not pleased with how the footage reflects on Timberlake. "There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released," the source told PEOPLE, adding that the incident "doesn't portray him in the best light."

Despite this, the source said Biel is still supporting her husband during this time.

The insider added that she is focusing on her family and work while dealing with the situation. "There have been some challenging moments lately, and she's focused on moving forward," the source told PEOPLE. "She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects."

The source also said that Biel is honest about her feelings when she is disappointed. "She's supportive of Justin, but she's also not afraid to express when she's disappointed in certain decisions. This was one of those moments," the insider added.

Details of Timberlake's Arrest and Footage

Timberlake was arrested in June 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York, after leaving a restaurant. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, along with other violations. Later, he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

The singer had earlier tried to stop the release of the bodycam footage, saying it could harm his reputation. However, the footage was eventually released after a settlement with local authorities.

The video includes moments from the arrest, including when Timberlake spoke to officers and performed field sobriety tests. At one point, he said, "These are, like, hard tests," and later added, "My heart's racing."

Personal Life and Background

The pop star and the actress, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to two kids, Silas, born in April 2015, and Phineas, born in 2020. (ANI)