At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Hudson celebrated Steven Spielberg's new EGOT status. The filmmaker, 79, won a Grammy for Best Music Film. Hudson, also an EGOT winner, called his achievement 'amazing' and a 'major celebration.'

Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson has hailed filmmaker Steven Spielberg's entry into the elite EGOT club as a moment worthy of major celebration. Speaking exclusively to People magazine on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Hudson, 44, reacted to Spielberg completing the coveted EGOT, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Spielberg, 79, secured the final award needed for the distinction with a Grammy win for Best Music Film for Music by John Williams, which he produced.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'He Is The EGOT'

"I love that Steven Spielberg, he got it today, which is amazing," Hudson said. "The company that we're in with all the EGOTs is insane because he won today, so I'm celebrating that as well," according to People. When asked what advice she would give Spielberg as he joins the exclusive group, Hudson responded, "How in the world can I welcome Steven Spielberg? He is the EGOT. That cannot be overlooked. That is a major celebration."

The EGOT Club

Hudson achieved EGOT status herself in 2022 when A Strange Loop, which she produced, won Best Musical at the Tony Awards. Her earlier wins include an Academy Award for Dreamgirls, multiple Grammy Awards, and a Daytime Emmy, according to People. Spielberg's EGOT includes three Academy Awards, multiple Emmys, a Tony Award as a producer on A Strange Loop, and his newly won Grammy, according to People. (ANI)