Actress Jasmine Bhasin gets nostalgic about her childhood Independence Day memories, recalling school competitions, patriotic songs, boondi laddus, and family breakfasts, contrasting them with today's fast-paced lifestyle.

Childhood I-Day Memories

Actress Jasmine Bhasin's fondest memories of Independence Day are a collection of nostalgic moments from her childhood when patriotism was felt through school competitions, white uniforms, patriotic songs, boondi laddus and family breakfasts.

While talking to ANI, Jasmine Bhasin shared her fondest memories of Independence Day, saying that she loved participating in the school celebrations on the occasion, which included her participation in debates and speech competitions, singing patriotic songs and sharing boondi laddus. Bhasin said, "My fondest memory of celebrating Independence Day is during my schooling days because we used to have a debate or a speech competition, and I was somebody who loved, you know, participating in such competitions. We would dress up in white, and the whole feel and vibe of patriotism that day, with the school singing all the patriotic songs, and I remember in my school we used to get these, you know, boondi ka laddus. That is my fondest memory and the whole feeling and vibe, the way we celebrated Independence Day in our school."

A Day of Family Traditions

For Jasmine, the celebrations of Independence Day used to begin at her home when her grandfather would wake up early, play patriotic songs on music channels and bring the family together over breakfast. "On Independence Day, my dadaji would get up early in the morning, and in our living room he would play patriotic songs which used to come on music channels. We would have a family breakfast, all of us together. That is like one tradition which we always had at home," said Jasmine Bhasin.

A Different Perception Now

However, the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress perceives Independence Day differently now. She believes that Independence Day was more meaningful and special during childhood, with the celebrations at school and home, which have now changed with a fast-paced lifestyle. Jasmine said, "It feels different because, you know, while growing up, celebrating Independence Day with family, in school, it's a different thing, and now the kind of life we live, we are just rushing and running, and the importance and meaning of independence has changed."

The actress Jasmine Bhasin is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress is also known for her stint on Bigg Boss 14. She has also worked in films like Karoodpathi, Veta, Ladies & Gentlemen, Honeymoon and others. (ANI)