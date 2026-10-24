Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s action thriller continues its theatrical run despite a Friday dip. With ₹348.85 crore in reported collections, the film is closing in on the ₹350 crore milestone

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has witnessed a slowdown in its second week, but the film remains on course to reach another major box office milestone. The action thriller reportedly collected ₹14.50 crore on its ninth day, taking its cumulative domestic box office earnings to ₹348.85 crore.

The latest figures indicate a dip in collections compared with the film’s opening-week performance. However, the slowdown has not stopped the sequel from maintaining a strong position at the box office. After crossing the ₹300 crore mark during its first week, Jailer 2 is now just a few crores away from reaching ₹350 crore.

The film is also expected to benefit from the second weekend, when increased audience turnout could provide a fresh boost to its earnings. If collections pick up, the Rajinikanth-starrer could move closer to the ₹380 crore mark in the coming days.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Beats Border 2, Hanuman Ansh

Jailer 2 has added another achievement to its box office run by surpassing the reported lifetime collections of Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh. According to the figures provided, Border 2 collected ₹329 crore, while Hanuman Ansh earned ₹339 crore. With its reported domestic total reaching ₹348.85 crore, Jailer 2 has moved ahead of both films.

The sequel generated substantial pre-release interest, with advance bookings opening in India on October 10, ahead of its October 15 release. By October 14, worldwide advance bookings had reportedly crossed ₹80 crore. For its opening day in India, the film sold around 18 lakh tickets through pre-sales, generating approximately ₹37 crore in advance booking revenue.

Jailer 2 subsequently opened to a reported domestic net collection of ₹59.70 crore across 15,887 shows. Its strong first-week performance established the foundation for its current box office run, even as weekday collections began to fluctuate.

With the ₹350 crore milestone within reach, the film’s next challenge will be to sustain its momentum through the second weekend and maintain audience interest in the weeks ahead.

Jailer 2 Cast, Storyline And What The Sequel Is About

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film continues the story introduced in the 2023 release Jailer, bringing Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The sequel features returning cast members Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan join the cast, while Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprise their cameo appearances.

The story follows Muthu after the events of the first film, in which he killed Varman, played by Vinayakan, and received a warning about a larger network of idol smugglers. While attempting to maintain a peaceful family life and working as a supermarket supervisor, Muthu finds himself drawn back into a dangerous world.

His family remains unaware of the full extent of the sacrifices he has made to protect them. However, the emergence of new threats forces him to confront his past and seek assistance from both familiar allies and new associates.

As the film progresses through its second week in theatres, its box office performance will be closely watched to see whether it can maintain its momentum and reach the next major collection milestone.