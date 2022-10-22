Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details

    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended interim protection granted to actor Jacqueline Fernandez till November 10 in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others. It is reported that the hearing on regular bail and other pending applications have been scheduled for November 10.

    The court also directed the ED to provide a charge sheet and other relevant documents to all parties.

    The court was scheduled to hear the regular bail plea of the Bollywood actor. On the last date of the hearing, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter.

    Earlier in September, the Bollywood actor was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing for over eight hours in connection with the case.

    During the interrogation, Jacqueline reportedly admitted to having been in a relationship with Chandrasekhar for six months but claimed that she did not know about his activities.

    ED's earlier charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

    According to ED, Fernandez and Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

    ED stated Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar. Statements of Fatehi were recorded on September 13 and October 14, 2021, and she also acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena Paulose.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
