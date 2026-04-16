Prime Video unveiled the trailer for 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War,' the movie follow-up to the hit series. John Krasinski returns as the title character, who has left the CIA but is thrust back into the world of espionage.

On Thursday, streaming giant Prime Video unveiled the trailer of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War. The movie follows up four seasons of Krasinski's television series of the same name and meets the title character after he has departed the CIA and returns to civilian life, as per People.

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Cast and Characters

John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly round out this dynamic ensemble, whose characters and relationships made audiences fall in love with the series.

Sienna Miller joined the cast as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe

Official Synopsis

"Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

"Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Kelly, 56) and former CIA boss James Greer (Pierce, 62), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move."

Release Date

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the film will be out on May 20. (ANI)