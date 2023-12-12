Italian Screens 2023 dazzles New Delhi and Mumbai with screening of six films

Italian Screens 2023 concludes in New Delhi and Mumbai with a triumphant showcase of six contemporary masterpieces, celebrating the brilliance of Italian cinema on a global stage

Italian Screens - New Italian Cinema Goes Abroad has gracefully concluded its cinematic extravaganza after making a triumphant return in 2023, leaving an indelible mark in both New Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously from December 8th to 10th. Recognized for its unwavering commitment to showcasing Italy's cinematic brilliance on the global stage and promoting various facets of the Italian film industry, the event unfolded a captivating panorama of six critically acclaimed Italian films, all meticulously screened in their original language, accompanied by English subtitles, across PVR cinemas.

This collaborative initiative, meticulously orchestrated by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC), and the Academy of Italian Cinema – David di Donatello Awards, found its creative direction in Roberto Stabile, Head of the Special Projects Office for the DGCA-MiC at Cinecittà. The Indian leg of this cinematic celebration was artfully organized in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai.

Expressing his excitment Roberto Stabile stated, "I am thrilled to witness the return of Italian Screens in 2023. Through this initiative, alongside presenting our latest production, we are showcasing to foreign industry professionals the multitude of benefits that our country offers for co-production, filming, and distributing our cinema internationally ".

The festival unfolded as a carefully curated presentation of six distinguished Italian films, each a masterpiece crafted by renowned directors. This thoughtfully assembled collection promised a myriad of cinematic experiences, providing a captivating glimpse into the rich tapestry of contemporary Italian cinema. Among the showcased films were:

- "Nostalgia" by Mario Martone (premiered at the Cannes Film Festival)

- "Lord of the Ants" by Gianni Amelio (featured at the Venice Film Festival)

- "The First Day of My Life" by Paolo Genovese (directed by the creator of Perfect Strangers)

- "8 Mountains" by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch (Cannes Film Festival participant)

- "Settembre" by Giulia Steigerwal (recipient of two David di Donatello Awards)

- "Burning Hearts" by Pippo Mezzapesa (showcased at the Venice Film Festival)

The Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, Vincenzo de Luca, shared his thoughts, "Following the resounding success achieved last year, we are particularly eager to host the second edition of Italian Screens in New Delhi and Mumbai. We strongly believe that the initiative will contribute to building bridges between our Countries with a deeply enrooted cinematography background. Indeed, cinema is one of the soft-power key elements of relations between two cultural superpowers, hinged on tradition and innovation, creative industries, show business, design, classic and contemporary art.”

Alessandro De Masi, Consul General of Italy in Mumbai, said, "Italy has kept its promise and has brought back into India the second edition of Italian Screens, after the great success of last year's initiative. We want to link our two film industries through new ways of collaboration. And today, through this initiative which is the result of a strong strategic collaboration among Italian relevant stakeholders here represented by Roberto Stabile, we can foresee a much brighter future."

The festival triumphantly succeeded in captivating not only dedicated film enthusiasts but also critics and the general public alike, delivering an enthralling cinematic experience that vividly brought forth the essence of Italian cinema to the lively and dynamic city of Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Madras high court rebukes Mansoor Ali Khan; says 'Trisha should've filled the defamation'