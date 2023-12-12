Madras high court rebukes Mansoor Ali Khan; says 'Trisha should've filled the defamation'

The Madras High Court strongly rebuked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his demand for ₹1 crore compensation each from Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu Sundar. He accused them of making defamatory statements without verifying his comments on Trisha.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice N Sathish Kumar admonished Mansoor, questioning why he was the one filing defamation suits instead of Trisha, Hr said, “Did he tender the unconditional apology only to escape arrest? Actually, Trisha should have moved the suit for damage. On what basis has he moved it?”. Justice N Sathish Kumar urged Mansoor's counsel to advise him on acting responsibly in the public domain. The court directed Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu to respond to the defamation suit.

Mansoor's petition claimed that he did not make derogatory remarks against any individual personally emphasizing that he was merely commenting on negative roles he portrayed in the past and how certain scenes he performed are no longer considered acceptable norms. Mansoor maintained that he did not make personal comments against Trisha or any women in his statement.

Mansoor's legal representative submitted uncut footage of the actor's interview where he allegedly made the contentious statement. The court adjourned the case to December 22, instructing Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu to provide their statements in response.



Mansoor Ali Khan got into trouble when during an interview he made an allegedly derogatory remark against Trisha. In the interview he said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

Trisha in response, took to X (formerly twitter) and wrote, "A recent video has come to my attention where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. He can keep wishing, but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him, and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

