Is Ram Charan jealous of Jr NTR? Check THIS video now (WATCH)

RRR co-starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are industry classic. Its song ‘Nattu Nattu’ won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. The creators are releasing the "RRR Behind And Beyond" documentary trailer to give fans a peek behind-the-scenes.

First Published Dec 18, 2024, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is regarded as one of the industry's most iconic films. Its song 'Nattu Nattu' won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023. Now, the creators are presenting the RRR Behind And Beyond documentary trailer, providing fans with a unique behind-the-scenes peek.

In the video, Ram Charan admits that he felt envious when he stared at Taraka (Jr NTR) during a sequence. SS Rajamouli says, “I felt like I was shooting with not one but two tigers. RRR will remain with me for the rest of my life."  Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also appeared in cameo appearances.

In addition to introducing the documentary on Tuesday, the creators released an intriguing poster. The creators posted the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that read, “The world saw the glory. Now witness the story! RRR: Behind & Beyond Documentary film coming this December #RRRBehindAndBeyond #RRRMovie." 

The creators' poster portrays SS Rajamouli seated in the director's chair. The poster's caption says, 'SS Rajamouli's RRR: Behind and Beyond. The tale behind the grandeur. "This December." Needless to say, the formal announcement of the documentary has left fans ecstatic!

The film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was released in 2022. It received a lot of honours and plaudits upon its premiere.

