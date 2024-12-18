Entertainment

Richa Chadha Inspired Lehenga Styles

Try a Monochromatic Lehenga

For a slimming effect, try a monochromatic lehenga like Richa Chadha. This involves wearing a blouse, lehenga, and dupatta in the same color.

Wear a High-Waist Lehenga

To conceal tummy fat, opt for a high-waist lehenga in a light fabric, paired with a net elbow-sleeve blouse, similar to Richa Chadha's style.

Long Blouse with Matching Lehenga

Achieve a classy lehenga-gown look with a silver off-shoulder long blouse and a matching flared long skirt.

Lehenga with a Satin Shirt

For a stylish and comfortable look, pair a high-waist lehenga with an oversized satin shirt, tucked in, as seen on Richa Chadha.

Lehenga with a Long Kurta

For a graceful look, pair your lehenga with a long Anarkali-style kurta instead of a blouse to conceal any areas you're self-conscious about.

Floral Skirt with 3D Floral Blouse

For a slim look, pair a pastel floral lehenga with an off-shoulder 3D floral blouse.

Sharara and Kurta

Achieve a subtle and beautiful look by pairing a less voluminous lehenga with a short kurta and a front-pleated dupatta, inspired by Richa Chadha.

Vikas Sethi to Atul Parchure: 8 TV stars we lost in 2024

Nayanthara to Keerthy: 6 actors rejected Srivalli's role in 'Pushpa 2'

Bahubali, Kalank to Devdas: 8 most expensive Bollywood film sets

Rashmika Mandanna to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 highest grossing actress