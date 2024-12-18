Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

Following her marriage to long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil, actress Keerthy Suresh is facing speculation about whether she will retire from the film industry.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh, daughter of producer Suresh Menon and actress Menaka, debuted as a heroine in Tamil cinema with A.L. Vijay's 'Idhu Enna Maayam'. After starring opposite Sivakarthikeyan in 'Rajini Murugan', she gained widespread fame. She paired with Sivakarthikeyan again in 'Remo'. Following the success of these films, Keerthy received offers to star alongside top heroes.

article_image2

Actress Keerthy Suresh

She acted with leading actors in films like 'Thodari' with Dhanush, 'Bairavaa' and 'Sarkar' with Vijay, 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' with Suriya, and 'Saamy Square' with Vikram, quickly becoming a star. She then moved to Tollywood, where her first film, 'Mahanati', proved to be a turning point.

article_image3

Keerthy Suresh Movies

'Mahanati' was a biopic of actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh won the National Award for Best Actress for this film. After this, she shifted her focus to female-centric films rather than commercial movies. She has also entered Bollywood.

article_image4

Keerthy Suresh Upcoming Movies

Her Bollywood debut is 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', produced by Atlee and starring Varun Dhawan. It's set to release on December 25th. Before its release, Keerthy married her long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil on December 12th in Goa. Celebrities like Vijay, Trisha, and Atlee attended.

article_image5

Keerthy Suresh's Husband

Questions are arising about Keerthy Suresh's potential retirement from cinema after marriage. She currently has only two films, 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kannivedi', nearing release. Since she hasn't signed any new projects, there's speculation she might quit acting.

article_image6

Keerthy Suresh Quitting Cinema?

News emerged years ago about Keerthy Suresh potentially quitting acting after marriage to focus on film production. This seems likely now. Similar to actress Shalini, who quit acting after marrying Ajith Kumar at the peak of her career, Keerthy might follow the same path.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..' NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO] ATG

'Baby John': Varun Dhawan shares intense look poster ahead of Christmas release [PHOTO]

It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram RBA

'It is n*dity': Netizens TROLL Radhika Apte for flaunting bare baby bump on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Sara Ali Khan shares video from moonlit Mussoorie; post goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice RBA

Laapataa Ladies exits Oscars 2025 race: Hansal Mehta mocks FFI for its choice

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..' NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon