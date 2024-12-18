Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

Following her marriage to long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil, actress Keerthy Suresh is facing speculation about whether she will retire from the film industry.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh, daughter of producer Suresh Menon and actress Menaka, debuted as a heroine in Tamil cinema with A.L. Vijay's 'Idhu Enna Maayam'. After starring opposite Sivakarthikeyan in 'Rajini Murugan', she gained widespread fame. She paired with Sivakarthikeyan again in 'Remo'. Following the success of these films, Keerthy received offers to star alongside top heroes.

Actress Keerthy Suresh

She acted with leading actors in films like 'Thodari' with Dhanush, 'Bairavaa' and 'Sarkar' with Vijay, 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' with Suriya, and 'Saamy Square' with Vikram, quickly becoming a star. She then moved to Tollywood, where her first film, 'Mahanati', proved to be a turning point.

Keerthy Suresh Movies

'Mahanati' was a biopic of actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh won the National Award for Best Actress for this film. After this, she shifted her focus to female-centric films rather than commercial movies. She has also entered Bollywood.

Keerthy Suresh Upcoming Movies

Her Bollywood debut is 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', produced by Atlee and starring Varun Dhawan. It's set to release on December 25th. Before its release, Keerthy married her long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil on December 12th in Goa. Celebrities like Vijay, Trisha, and Atlee attended.

Keerthy Suresh's Husband

Questions are arising about Keerthy Suresh's potential retirement from cinema after marriage. She currently has only two films, 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kannivedi', nearing release. Since she hasn't signed any new projects, there's speculation she might quit acting.

Keerthy Suresh Quitting Cinema?

News emerged years ago about Keerthy Suresh potentially quitting acting after marriage to focus on film production. This seems likely now. Similar to actress Shalini, who quit acting after marrying Ajith Kumar at the peak of her career, Keerthy might follow the same path.

