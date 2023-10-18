Is Prabhas set to tie the knot after 'Salaar' release? KNOW details

Aunt of 'Salaar' star Prabhas has teased his wedding plans. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Prashanth Neel-directed actioner-thriller film Salaar. But, there is a lot of news that Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan are locking horns on Christmas.

Telugu superstar Prabhas often grabs headlines for his personal life, thanks to his link-up rumours with Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon. And now, the aunt of global pan-Indian superstar Shyamala Devi has opened up on the wedding plans of Salaar. According to the aunt of Prabhas in a leading regional portal, "We have the blessings of Durgamma. The almighty will take good care of all of us. The marriage of Prabhas will definitely happen. It will happen soon. We will invite you all (media) for marriage and celebrate it."

Meanwhile, Prabhas has already picked his wedding location. The Telugu actor, rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon at the time of Adipurush's release, opened up about his wedding plans earlier this year. During a promotional event of Adipurush, Prabhas was questioned about his impending wedding. The actor reportedly said, "I will get married in Tirupathi." His announcement left fans roaring with joy. However, the witty reply of the Prabhas did not reveal when he planned on marrying and whom.

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Salaar. His much-awaited movie will clash with Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki at the box office. Hombale Films recently announced that Salaar would hit theatres on December 22. The makers announced the same with a new poster featuring Prabhas.

Salaar was initially supposed to be released on September 28 and was scheduled to clash at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Vaccine War. However, the film was later pushed to December this year because of its pending post-production work. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film, backed and produced by Hombale Films, is the team behind KGF and Kantara.

