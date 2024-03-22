Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez’s 'Yimmy Yimmy' about Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Here's what the conman said

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar once said that Jacqueline used to wish him a birthday at midnight. He also mentioned that her latest song, 'Yimmy Yimmy', is clearly about his as his early birthday present. 
     

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez Yimmy Yimmy about Sukesh Chandrasekhar Here's what the conman said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has sent another letter to his "baby" Jacqueline Fernandez, this time claiming that her new song, Yimmy Yimmy, is a love hymn dedicated to him. He referred to the song as an early birthday present from the actress and expressed surprise when he heard it.

    Sukesh wrote, “My Baby Thank You So Much for my Birthday Gift which is on 25th March, But I Rather Call this my early Birthday Present. Baby this is the Best Gift I would ever get in my life. The Gift I am talking about is your Newly Released Song Yimmy Yimmy. Baby, I was stunned when I heard the Song. Every word, every line in the song is clearly about Me, our story, and overall about us. Knowingly, unknowingly I don’t know, But the truth is the Truth. it’s clear out there. I am sure everyone who hears it or has heard would agree.”

    Also Read: Jawan 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan‘s hit film sequel on cards? Here's what we know

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez Yimmy Yimmy about Sukesh Chandrasekhar Here's what the conman said RBA

    “People had so many questions and unwanted comments about our relationship, You have silenced every one by doing this song, I am sure all have got their answer…Its Jacqueline’s heart, feelings, our feelings, this is the Love Anthem of this year,” he wrote. Sukesh further wrote in his letter, “Baby you have given, rather striked on me like a thunderbolt, you look so pretty so pretty in that song I have my heart beat raise to another level, every time I watch it.”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

    He further wrote, “Baby my Bomma, Birthday without your presence is not a celebration in any way, but this year is special, due to this song of yours, which I consider knowingly, unknowingly, directly, Indirectly, you release on my birthday month, is a celebration for me.” 

    Sukesh also stated that he had missed chatting to the actress for hours before his birthday. He said that Jacqueline used to wish him around 12 a.m.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RC16 Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew NIR

    RC16: Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew

    Jawan 2 Is Shah Rukh Khan hit film sequel on cards Here what we know RBA

    Jawan 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan‘s hit film sequel on cards? Here's what we know

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers Rhaenyra Vs Alicent who will be the rightful queen? Watch RBA

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers: Rhaenyra Vs Alicent, who will be the 'rightful queen'? – Watch Videos

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details RBA

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Jasmine Jaffer quit the show? Read

    Recent Stories

    Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal? gcw

    Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal?

    RC16 Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew NIR

    RC16: Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew

    Oppenheimer on OTT When and where to watch Christopher Nolan film RBA

    Oppenheimer on OTT: When and where to watch Christopher Nolan’s film

    Gujarat Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH) snt

    Gujarat: Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon