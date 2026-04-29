Aamir Khan and son Junaid attended the MI vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, sporting Mumbai Indians jerseys. Struggling MI won the toss and chose to bat against the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are on a four-match winning streak.

On Wednesday evening, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan stepped out with son Junaid to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both father and son were seen arriving at the stadium in Mumbai Indians jerseys.

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Toss Update and Team Form

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. MI come into the contest on the back of a poor record in the ongoing season, losing five of their seven IPL 2026 matches so far. In their previous match, they faced a massive 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are playing good cricket and currently are on a four-match winning streak. They have won five of their seven IPL 2026 matches so far and will look to make it five wins in a row by defeating MI.

MI vs SRH IPL 2026: Playing 11s and Impact Subs

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 match playing 11s: Mumbai Indians playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.MI impact subs: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.SRH impact subs: R Smaran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel.