Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Indian Police Force' REVIEW: Is Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty's worth your time? Read this

    Indian Police Force Review: The principal cast members - Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi - generate no real spark of freshness given the stale material they are trapped in.

    Indian Police Force REVIEW: Is Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty's worth your time? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    Rohit Shetty's indefatigable police make an awkward, if not entirely unsteady, entry into online entertainment. They pursue "India's most wanted terrorist" - a young guy with dark aspirations who appears to be unable to swat a fly. The resulting suspense is clichéd and lacking of authentic heat and dust.

    Indian Police Force, an Amazon Original Series, is essentially a somewhat toned-down version of Shetty's fourth Cop Universe film, Sooryavanshi (2021). If there is one difference, it is that the seven-part series has a less harsh tone than the film. It contrasts an intrepid Muslim police officer against a radicalised teenager determined to cause chaos across India.

    The series makes no apparent attempt to be a gritty, granular picture of the men and women who make up the overburdened security apparatus that fights daily to keep India's huge national capital secure. It unfolds so stiffly and uninspiringly that it never has a chance of rising above the ordinary.

    Indian Police Force, created and produced by Rohit Shetty and written by Sandeep Saket and Anusha Nandkumar, commits the cardinal fault of pursuing surface gloss and regular thrills rather than intense, hard-hitting reality.

    Given the old content, the major cast members - Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi - provide no true spark of novelty.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer out; WATCH rkn

    Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer out; WATCH

    Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram' RKK

    Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram'

    Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration RBA

    Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Kailash Kher dedicates song 'Ram Ka Dham' ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

    BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' gets nominated 13 times, 'Barbie' five times; full list here RKK

    BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' gets nominated 13 times, 'Barbie' five times; full list here

    Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui 'coward', regrets being friends with him RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui 'coward', regrets being friends with him

    Recent Stories

    Vadodara boat accident: Case registered against 18 people in Gujarat; check details AJR

    Vadodara boat accident: Case registered against 18 people in Gujarat; check details

    cricket Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's dedicated net practice amidst recovery (WATCH) osf

    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's dedicated net practice amidst recovery (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-364 January 19 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-364 January 19 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer out; WATCH rkn

    Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer out; WATCH

    Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram' RKK

    Annapoorni controversy: Nayanthara issues apology statement, 'never intended to hurt sentiments, Jai Shri Ram'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon