'Indian Police Force' REVIEW: Is Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty's worth your time? Read this

Indian Police Force Review: The principal cast members - Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi - generate no real spark of freshness given the stale material they are trapped in.

Rohit Shetty's indefatigable police make an awkward, if not entirely unsteady, entry into online entertainment. They pursue "India's most wanted terrorist" - a young guy with dark aspirations who appears to be unable to swat a fly. The resulting suspense is clichéd and lacking of authentic heat and dust.

Indian Police Force, an Amazon Original Series, is essentially a somewhat toned-down version of Shetty's fourth Cop Universe film, Sooryavanshi (2021). If there is one difference, it is that the seven-part series has a less harsh tone than the film. It contrasts an intrepid Muslim police officer against a radicalised teenager determined to cause chaos across India.

The series makes no apparent attempt to be a gritty, granular picture of the men and women who make up the overburdened security apparatus that fights daily to keep India's huge national capital secure. It unfolds so stiffly and uninspiringly that it never has a chance of rising above the ordinary.

Indian Police Force, created and produced by Rohit Shetty and written by Sandeep Saket and Anusha Nandkumar, commits the cardinal fault of pursuing surface gloss and regular thrills rather than intense, hard-hitting reality.

