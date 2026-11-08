The Indian Army and local administration organized the 'Karnah Youth Festival 2026' in Tithwal, showcasing cultural heritage while emphasizing education, tourism, and new economic opportunities for the region's youth and local residents.

Karnah Youth Festival 2026 Celebrates Cultural Heritage

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the District Administration Kupwara, organised the 'Karnah Youth Festival 2026' at Tithwal, bringing together local youth and residents to celebrate the rich cultural heritage, traditional values and vibrant artistic traditions of the region under the theme “Jashn-e-Karnah: Rang, Riwaayat aur Riwaaj.”

Major General Nair Highlights Community Resilience

Speaking at the occasion, Major General Rakesh Nair described the celebration as "a mirror of Karnah's history, tradition, and courage." "Today's celebration is not just a festival, but it is a mirror of Karnah's history, generosity, tradition, courage and memory. Karnah is not just a place, but it is an emotion, an identity and a land whose beauty lives in the hearts of the people of Karnah along with its mountains, valleys and rivers. The people of Karnah have faced difficulties and trials, but your courage and love for your land never let you down," he said.

Empowering Youth Through New Opportunities

Addressing the youth in the region, Major General Nair noted how the growing opportunities will help the young population. "The real purpose of tourism is employment for our youth, for our sisters, a self-sustaining economy, for our workers, new opportunities and a better future for our children. My special attention is towards our youth. They are the future of Karnah. Their skills, their hard work and their dreams can give a new identity to this area," he added.

Local Community Response and Participation

As a large number of locals took part in the celebrations, they also hailed the message behind it. One of them spoke to ANI, sharing, "The message of peace and progress is being celebrated. We are very happy that the Indian Army celebrates such events every year. We would like to thank the General Officer of Kupwara. A large number of people participated in this program. Apart from the colourful programs, those artists, singers and people who have done a good job have been honoured here."