'I am coming closer to my roots', Janhvi Kapoor opens up on her south debut; Here's what she said

Janhvi Kapoor is set for a stellar year with three major releases and a new project announced. Her upcoming South Indian debut, 'Devara,' holds personal significance as she follows in her mother Sridevi's footsteps

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly a name that resonates across the film fraternity with a resounding impact. Her compelling performances consistently leave audiences spellbound, yearning for more glimpses of her talent on the silver screen. As she gears up for what promises to be her most significant year yet, with three blockbuster releases on the horizon and a freshly announced project under the Dharma Productions banner titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' Janhvi Kapoor stands poised to mesmerize viewers in the forthcoming years.

In a recent interview discussing her forthcoming South Indian debut, 'Devara,' Janhvi Kapoor expressed her elation at being part of the project, emphasizing how it brings her closer to her roots while affording her the opportunity to learn Telugu. Notably, this venture holds a special significance for Kapoor as it mirrors her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi's, own foray into South Indian cinema, which commenced with a film featuring Jr NTR's grandfather, N.T Rama Rao.

This turn of events signifies a poignant full-circle moment for Janhvi, positioning her as a rightful successor to her mother's illustrious legacy. By embarking on her South Indian debut alongside Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor not only follows in Sridevi's footsteps but also carves her path as a multifaceted talent in the Indian film industry. With an exhilarating lineup of projects including 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi,' 'Devara,' and 'Ulajh,' in addition to the recently announced 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari,' Janhvi Kapoor emerges as the star to watch out for in the ensuing cinematic landscape.