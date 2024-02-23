Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I am coming closer to my roots', Janhvi Kapoor opens up on her south debut; Here's what she said

    Janhvi Kapoor is set for a stellar year with three major releases and a new project announced. Her upcoming South Indian debut, 'Devara,' holds personal significance as she follows in her mother Sridevi's footsteps

    I am coming closer to my roots', Janhvi Kapoor opens up on her south debut; Here's what she said ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly a name that resonates across the film fraternity with a resounding impact. Her compelling performances consistently leave audiences spellbound, yearning for more glimpses of her talent on the silver screen. As she gears up for what promises to be her most significant year yet, with three blockbuster releases on the horizon and a freshly announced project under the Dharma Productions banner titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' Janhvi Kapoor stands poised to mesmerize viewers in the forthcoming years.

    In a recent interview discussing her forthcoming South Indian debut, 'Devara,' Janhvi Kapoor expressed her elation at being part of the project, emphasizing how it brings her closer to her roots while affording her the opportunity to learn Telugu. Notably, this venture holds a special significance for Kapoor as it mirrors her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi's, own foray into South Indian cinema, which commenced with a film featuring Jr NTR's grandfather, N.T Rama Rao.

    ALSO READ: 'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon slay as air hostesses in new poster

    This turn of events signifies a poignant full-circle moment for Janhvi, positioning her as a rightful successor to her mother's illustrious legacy. By embarking on her South Indian debut alongside Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor not only follows in Sridevi's footsteps but also carves her path as a multifaceted talent in the Indian film industry. With an exhilarating lineup of projects including 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi,' 'Devara,' and 'Ulajh,' in addition to the recently announced 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari,' Janhvi Kapoor emerges as the star to watch out for in the ensuing cinematic landscape.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Good Work You Do For Country...' Sonu Sood's fan leaves note after paying actor's Dubai restaurant bill RBA

    'The Good Work You Do For Country...' Sonu Sood's fan leaves note after paying actor's Dubai restaurant bill

    Mahesh Babu likely to make big sacrifice for SS Rajamouli? Here's what we know NIR

    Mahesh Babu likely to make big sacrifice for SS Rajamouli? Here's what we know

    'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon slay as air hostesses in new poster RKK

    'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon slay as air hostesses in new poster

    Did 61-year-old Tom Cruise break up with his 25-year-old Elsina Khayrova? Here's what we know RBA

    Did 61-year-old Tom Cruise break up with his 25-year-old Elsina Khayrova? Here's what we know

    Agastya Nanda talks about dealing with anxiety while filming 'The Archies', reveals what helped him RKK

    Agastya Nanda talks about dealing with anxiety while filming 'The Archies', reveals what helped him

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: How old-fashioned Joe Root shunned 'Bazball' tactics to rescue England in Ranchi snt

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: How old-fashioned Joe Root shunned 'Bazball' tactics to rescue England in Ranchi

    The Good Work You Do For Country...' Sonu Sood's fan leaves note after paying actor's Dubai restaurant bill RBA

    'The Good Work You Do For Country...' Sonu Sood's fan leaves note after paying actor's Dubai restaurant bill

    Elon Musk slams Google's Gemini chatbot calls it insane and anti-civilizational gcw

    Elon Musk slams Google's Gemini chatbot, calls it 'insane' and 'anti-civilizational'

    A resilient defence partnership: Israel's military exports to top buyer India unaffected despite Gaza war snt

    A resilient defence partnership: Israel's military exports to top buyer India unaffected despite Gaza war

    Karnataka court summons Rahul Gandhi, CM, Deputy CM over derogatory election ad against BJP vkp

    Karnataka court summons Rahul Gandhi, CM, Deputy CM over derogatory election ad against BJP

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon