Lionsgate has released the trailer for 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' The prequel, based on Suzanne Collins' new novel, follows Haymitch Abernathy's journey during the brutal second Quarter Quell, the 50th Hunger Games.

The makers have released the trailer of the much-awaited 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', offering a glimpse into the death-prone battle of the Hunger Games. Based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel of the same name, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is set 24 years before the events of 'The Hunger Games.' The movie will follow the story of Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss Everdeen's mentor and fellow District 12 victor, beginning the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games.

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Since the 50th Games mark Panem's second Quarter Quell, which takes place every 25 years, each district of the dystopian country must send twice the amount of tributes to the Capitol. Instead of the standard 24 tributes, 48 children must fight to the death in the Hunger Games, reported Variety.

The trailer begins with the participation of Joseph Zada as he is separated from the love of her life. He is mentored by Ralph Fiennes, who asks him to fight for his life. It is followed by the disputes between participants and the legendary Hunger Games in the movie. Lionsgate shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

Meet the Cast of the 50th Hunger Games

Joseph Zada stars as Haymitch, joined by Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee; Ralph Fiennes as the villainous President Snow; Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, a District 12 official; Kieran Culkin as the eccentric broadcast host Caesar Flickerman; Elle Fanning as a young Effie Trinket; Mckenna Grace as District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner; Maya Hawke as a young Wiress; Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's love interest; and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as a young Beetee Latier.

Direction and Release Information

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' is directed by Francis Lawrence and is based on the screenplay by Billy Ray. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are the producers, alongside Lawrence. 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' is in theatres on November 20. (ANI)